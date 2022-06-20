IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 9567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$47.98 million and a P/E ratio of -160.00.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)
