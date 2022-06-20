Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given a $24.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $24.50 price objective by investment analysts at Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,869. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.