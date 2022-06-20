Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 10599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$24.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.
