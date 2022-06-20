Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 518 ($6.29) to GBX 650 ($7.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 644.67 ($7.82).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 545.20 ($6.62) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 104.71. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.58) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($7.62).

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($50,802.79). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($196,674.77).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

