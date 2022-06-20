Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.05.
INGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $13.43 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -268.60 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,140.00%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
