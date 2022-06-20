Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires 387,668 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 387,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £542,735.20 ($658,739.17).
Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £51,368.40 ($62,347.86).
- On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £306,000 ($371,404.30).
- On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
- On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja bought 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
- On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).
Shares of LON AWE traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 141.40 ($1.72). 1,912,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,339. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £950.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.21.
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
