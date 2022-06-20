Insider Buying: Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Acquires 11,013 Shares of Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Rating) insider Russell Higgins acquired 11,013 shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.51 ($17,360.77).

Russell Higgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Russell Higgins 3,038 shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure stock.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

