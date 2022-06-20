Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa bought 1,500 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,400.

Shares of CRWN stock remained flat at $C$7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.72. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

