Insider Buying: Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Insider Purchases 60,277 Shares of Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Davis purchased 60,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,441.77 ($9,334.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
