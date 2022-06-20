Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires 4,300 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,049.10.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37.

Shares of TSE HLF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.40. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,940. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.26.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.