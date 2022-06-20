Insider Buying: Pivotal Systems Co. (ASX:PVS) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Systems Co. (ASX:PVS – Get Rating) insider Peter McGregor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,500.00 ($14,930.56).

Pivotal Systems Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of gas flow monitoring and control technology platform for the semiconductor industry in Asia and North America. Its platform includes gas flow controller product lines that provide real-time monitoring and control of the critical parameters difficult to control in wafer processing.

