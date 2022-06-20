Insider Buying: Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Fahey acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,900.00 ($15,208.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Vonex (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.