Insider Buying: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$35.60 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of A$24,920.00 ($17,305.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

About WiseTech Global (Get Rating)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.