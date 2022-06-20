Insider Buying: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$35.60 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of A$24,920.00 ($17,305.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
About WiseTech Global (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.