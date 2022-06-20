Insider Selling: Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,392,966 shares in the company, valued at C$3,038,509.03.

Brian Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Nilsson sold 162,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$64,187.50.

Shares of E stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a market cap of C$19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.42.

Enterprise Group ( TSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

