Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 34,360 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total value of C$29.45.

TSE:K traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.78. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.09 and a 12-month high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5805487 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -24.74%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

