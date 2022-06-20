Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.50 and last traded at C$176.40, with a volume of 41585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$176.47.

A number of research firms have commented on IFC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$31.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

