Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Buys C$100,552.00 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,628,188.26.

Shares of TSE IFP traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$25.89. 51,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,163. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 6.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFP. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

