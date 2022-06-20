Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Buys C$25,250.00 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Larouche acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,750.

Shares of TSE IFP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.56.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 6.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

IFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

