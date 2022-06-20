Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,631.29 ($68.35).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($77.68) to GBX 6,000 ($72.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($66.76) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.16) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ITRK opened at GBX 4,250 ($51.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,141 ($50.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,799.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,146.63.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

