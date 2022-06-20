Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 20th (AAPL, ACHC, AJG, ALYA, AMAT, AMH, AMRC, ANNSF, ASC, ASOMY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 20th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was given a $82.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its price target lowered by Cormark to C$4.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was given a $58.00 target price by analysts at Guggenheim.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €141.00 ($146.88) to €135.00 ($140.63).

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,615 ($19.60) to GBX 1,075 ($13.05).

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Benchmark Co..

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was given a $231.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Stephens.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was given a $2,555.00 price target by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($72.92) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €64.30 ($66.98) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($64.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.00 ($65.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($63.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was given a $94.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was given a $47.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €230.00 ($239.58) to €210.00 ($218.75).

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was given a $27.75 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was given a $78.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €53.00 ($55.21) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was given a $315.00 price target by analysts at Stephens.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was given a $90.00 price target by analysts at Compass Point.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was given a $58.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was given a $33.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($118.75) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €31.20 ($32.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($44.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €63.20 ($65.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($27.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was given a $33.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was given a $333.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $123.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was given a $202.00 target price by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was given a $198.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($9.71) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 855 ($10.38) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was given a $3.10 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Wedbush.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 770 ($9.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was given a $195.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Piper Sandler.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was given a $255.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($81.25) to €46.00 ($47.92).

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,415 ($29.31) to GBX 2,435 ($29.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at DA Davidson.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was given a $24.50 price target by analysts at Compass Point.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 185 ($2.25). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,758 ($21.34) to GBX 1,446 ($17.55). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Piper Sandler.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was given a $425.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €700.00 ($729.17) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €330.00 ($343.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was given a $90.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was given a $16.50 target price by analysts at ATB Capital.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was given a $90.00 price target by analysts at Compass Point.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $81.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was given a $81.00 target price by analysts at Societe Generale.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was given a $32.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was given a $149.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was given a $21.00 target price by analysts at Stephens.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) was given a $37.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was given a $348.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was given a $635.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($41.67) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was given a $500.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 405.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was given a $95.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was given a $32.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was given a $194.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was given a $53.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($111.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €113.00 ($117.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($9.38) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $177.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was given a $26.50 target price by analysts at Compass Point.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €102.00 ($106.25) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at Wedbush.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was given a $2.50 target price by analysts at DA Davidson.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) was given a $15.00 target price by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was given a $59.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €205.00 ($213.54) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was given a $99.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was given a $48.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was given a $89.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was given a $67.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($58.33) to €38.00 ($39.58).

