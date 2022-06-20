Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE: TGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $171.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $265.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $253.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $252.00 to $168.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $293.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $289.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

5/18/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

TGT opened at $139.30 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

