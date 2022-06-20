Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jamieson Wellness (JWLLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS: JWLLF) recently:

6/3/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.75 to C$46.25.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

6/2/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

5/8/2022 – Jamieson Wellness was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/6/2022 – Jamieson Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.75 to C$40.25.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

