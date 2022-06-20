Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: LRCDF) recently:

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $30.03 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

