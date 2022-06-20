Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 72,863 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total transaction of C$4,004,159.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,013,160.27.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total transaction of C$1,009,682.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total transaction of C$1,228,624.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71.

Shares of TC traded down C$1.54 on Monday, reaching C$54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of C$53.84 and a twelve month high of C$116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.98 million and a PE ratio of -243.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.10.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

