Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) received a $42.00 price objective from equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 303,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,053. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

