Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 14075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

