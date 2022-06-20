Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 14075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.
About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.