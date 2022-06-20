ITV’s (ITV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.06) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITV. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114 ($1.38).

ITV stock traded up GBX 4.14 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 69.54 ($0.84). 4,732,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,658,351. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 64.36 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.90 ($1.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($144,945.62). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,058.83).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

