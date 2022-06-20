James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $206.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.56), with a volume of 84236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.62).

The company has a market capitalization of £913.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

