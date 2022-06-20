Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Purchases 10,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,538,742.30.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$270,300.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

