Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €700.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €700.00 ($729.17) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($703.13) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC set a €800.00 ($833.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($813.54) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($848.96) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €5.30 ($5.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €544.70 ($567.40). 886,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €594.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €647.97. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($271.41).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

