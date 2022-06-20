Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Diversey has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 280.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $2,807,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 722.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diversey by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

