Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.87.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $87.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.