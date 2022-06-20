Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.