Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GSK plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GSK in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. GSK has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

