Jennifer Purdie Acquires 31,700 Shares of Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Purdie bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$29,956.50 ($20,803.13).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 25.14 and a current ratio of 25.14.
About Neometals (Get Rating)
