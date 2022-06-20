Jennifer Purdie Acquires 31,700 Shares of Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Purdie bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$29,956.50 ($20,803.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 25.14 and a current ratio of 25.14.

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

