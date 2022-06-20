JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 630 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 630 ($7.65) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.75 ($7.22).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 461.20 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £60.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 500.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

