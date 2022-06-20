JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

