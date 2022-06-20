JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI) Insider Buys £19,983.65 in Stock

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) insider Katrina Hart acquired 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.65 ($24,254.95).
JMI traded up GBX 1.21 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 265.21 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,030. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 84.30, a quick ratio of 84.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 478.38 ($5.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.66.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
