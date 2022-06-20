Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,446 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,758 ($21.34) to GBX 1,446 ($17.55) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($94.67) to GBX 4,980 ($60.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.36) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:JET traded up GBX 57.20 ($0.69) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,526.40 ($18.53). 70,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,589. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,860.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,828.74. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,354.40 ($16.44) and a one year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

