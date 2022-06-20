KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.98.

KBCSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $2.7804 dividend. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

