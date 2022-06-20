Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €53.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($55.21) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR:COP traded up €1.74 ($1.81) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €38.26 ($39.85). The company had a trading volume of 242,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.66. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €36.30 ($37.81) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($86.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

