KeyCorp Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

LSI stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

