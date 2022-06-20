Kiaro (CVE:KO) Stock Price Down 20%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 365,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 147,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Kiaro (CVE:KO)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

