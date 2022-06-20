Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.00

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.26), with a volume of 106221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.40 ($2.29).

The firm has a market cap of £330.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

