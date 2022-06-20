Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.00

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.26), with a volume of 106221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.40 ($2.29).
The firm has a market cap of £330.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.
Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)
