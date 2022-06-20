Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM) Insider Purchases A$15,592.40 in Stock

Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM – Get Rating) insider Adam Schofield acquired 59,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,592.40 ($10,828.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.62.

Get Kingfisher Mining alerts:

About Kingfisher Mining (Get Rating)

Kingfisher Mining Limited operates as a copper and base metals exploration company. It holds interest in the Boolaloo, Kingfisher, Mick Well, and Arthur River projects located in the North West of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.