KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for KLA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $20.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.63.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $311.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.