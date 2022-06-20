Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Buys C$99,998.70 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$817,023.56.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Samira Sakhia acquired 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90.

GUD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The company has a market cap of C$594.89 million and a P/E ratio of -93.64. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GUD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

