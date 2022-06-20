Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.90. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.77 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

