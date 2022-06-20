Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given a $42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $42.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 496,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,717. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

