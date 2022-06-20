Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 6281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director David Dean Guebert acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 831,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.