Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 6281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.
In related news, Director David Dean Guebert acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 831,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
